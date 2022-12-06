Kejriwal pays tributes to Ambedkar on death anniversary, says Delhi govt following in his footsteps
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday paid floral tributes to B R Ambedkar on his death anniversary at the Delhi Vidhan Sabha and said the AAP government was following in his footsteps.
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, too, was present.
''Today I appeal to everyone to take inspiration from Ambedkar's life that was full of struggles. He fought for the rights of the poor. He focused on education and we, too, are working towards it. It will lead to equality in society,'' Kejriwal said.
Ambedkar, known as the Father of Indian Constitution, died on December 6, 1956.
