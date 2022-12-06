Left Menu

Odisha Court sentences man to 20 years imprisonment for raping minor

A court in Odishas Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday sentenced a 58-year-old man to 20 years rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl.Mayurbhanj District Fast Track Court Judge Durga Charan Mishra convicted Dulal Singh for raping a 16-year-old girl in 2019 and also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him.The incident took place in the forest near the village Kachhimbila under Betnoti Police Station on May 20, 2019. Dulal took the minor girl to the nearby forest and raped her.

PTI | Baripada | Updated: 06-12-2022 17:07 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 16:42 IST
Odisha Court sentences man to 20 years imprisonment for raping minor
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday sentenced a 58-year-old man to 20 years rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl.

Mayurbhanj District Fast Track Court Judge Durga Charan Mishra convicted Dulal Singh for raping a 16-year-old girl in 2019 and also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him.

The incident took place in the forest near the village Kachhimbila under Betnoti Police Station on May 20, 2019. Dulal took the minor girl to the nearby forest and raped her. The victim's brother rescued her from the forest and lodged an FIR at the Betnoti Police station.

Police had registered a case under POCSO Act and arrested the accused Dulal Singh.

Special Public Prosecutor Manoranjan Pattnaik said the victim girl had died in 2021 for which she could not appear during trial in court. The judgment was based on the statement of the brother of the victim an eyewitness and statement of 18 other witnesses and medical report, the Special Public Prosecutor said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

 Israel
2
Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

 India
3
This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

 United States
4
Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of police force, BJP trashes charge

Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of p...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022