MUM BULLION CLOSING RATE
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-12-2022 17:52 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 17:19 IST
- Country:
- India
MUMBAI BULLION RATES:- CLOSING RATES:- SILVER SPOT (IN RS PER KILO) : 64,648.00 STANDARD GOLD (99.5) : 53,414.00 PURE GOLD (99.9) : 53,629.00
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PTI MUM
- MUMBAI
- SSB SSB
- STANDARD GOLD
- RS PER KILO
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Shraddha murder Case: Delhi Police reaches Mumbai's Mira Road for probe
Man killed as truck hits motorbike on Mumbai-Bengaluru highway
Shraddha murder case: Delhi Police to question Mumbai's five-star hotel staff where Aftab worked as chef
Amin Poonawala didn't share much details about son Aaftab while renting flat near Mumbai, claims estate agent
Two held from Jharkhand for duping Mumbaikar with fake power bill, supply disruption message