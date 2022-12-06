Left Menu

MoU signed to improve infra of health centre in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district

A Memorandum of Understanding was on Tuesday signed between the Ramgarh district administration and Tata Steel Foundation for the infrastructural development of a community health centre. As per the agreement, Tata Steel Foundation will take responsibility for improving the infrastructure of the CHC at Mandu by renovating the building, constructing a waiting area in the OPD, and providing modern equipment for the labour room, and operation theatre.

A Memorandum of Understanding was on Tuesday signed between the Ramgarh district administration and Tata Steel Foundation for the infrastructural development of a community health centre. As per the agreement, Tata Steel Foundation will take responsibility for improving the infrastructure of the CHC at Mandu by renovating the building, constructing a waiting area in the OPD, and providing modern equipment for the labour room, and operation theatre. The 40 bedded CHC at Mandu is an important public health service provider and a lifeline for the community residing in interior villages of the block, a Tata Steel press release said. The Deputy Commissioner of Ramgarh, Madhvi Mishra, and officials of Tata Steel and Tata Steel Foundation were present during the inking of the pact.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

