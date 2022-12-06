NCMC reviews preparedness for possible cyclonic storm

The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) headed by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Tuesday reviewed the preparedness for a possible cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal that may hit the eastern coast.

The National Disaster Response Force has made five teams available for Tamil Nadu and three teams for Puducherry, according to an official statement.

The NCMC reviewed the preparedness of central ministries, agencies, and state and union territory governments for the possible cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal, it said.

India Meteorological Department director general briefed the NCMC about the current status of the weather system and said it is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over south-east Bay of Bengal by evening.

Thereafter, it is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards, intensify further into a cyclonic storm on Wednesday and reach south-west Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by December 8, the statement said.

It will continue to move west-northwestwards towards north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts during the subsequent 48 hours.

Chief secretaries of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and senior officials from Puducherry apprised the NCMC of preparatory measures being taken to protect people in the expected path of the cyclonic storm.

They also informed that the local administration is taking measures such as asking fishermen not to venture out into the sea and calling those at sea back to safety and emergency services being kept in readiness.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has made five teams available for Tamil Nadu and three teams for Puducherry as asked for by them, the statement said. Teams are also being kept on standby for Andhra Pradesh and they will be activated as and when the state government asks for them, it said.

Rescue and relief teams of the army and the navy along with ships and aircraft have been kept ready on standby. The coast guard is also ready with its vessels.

Reviewing preparedness, Cabinet Secretary Gauba stressed that preventive and precautionary measures should be taken by authorities of state and union territory governments and central agencies concerned. The aim should be that there is no loss of lives and to minimise damage to property and infrastructure such as power and telecom, and in case of damage to this infrastructure, it must be restored in the quickest possible time, the statement said.

Gauba assured the state and union territory governments that all central agencies are ready and will be available for assistance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)