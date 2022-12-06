Left Menu

Missing Greater Noida man's body, his bike found in well

PTI | Noida | Updated: 06-12-2022 20:41 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 20:41 IST
Body of a 28-year-old Greater Noida resident, who went missing two days ago, was retrieved from a well on Tuesday, police said.

The man's motorcycle was also recovered from the well located near his village, under Jarcha police station limits, they said.

''Rinku, a resident of Bisahda village, had left his home on his motorcycle around 9 pm on Sunday to go to Pratap Farm to pick up his maternal uncle,'' a police spokesperson said.

''However, he did not return home for long and could not be contacted by his family, which reported the matter to the local Jarcha police station on Monday,'' the spokesperson said.

A missing person's case was lodged on the basis of the family's complaint and a search for Rinku taken up, the official said.

On Tuesday, his body and his motorcycle were found in the well near Bisahda village, the police said.

The body has been sent for post mortem and an in-depth investigation has been launched into the case, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

