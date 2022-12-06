Left Menu

MIG-21 fighter jet crashes in Croatia, pilots eject and survive

Two army helicopters, military police and drones were deployed to search for the pilots, assisted by civil protection officers and firefighters. Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic told reporters that the crash was probably caused by a technical problem. It was the third crash of a military aircraft in Croatia since 2020, when four pilots were killed in two separate accidents.

Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2022 21:25 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 21:25 IST
MIG-21 fighter jet crashes in Croatia, pilots eject and survive

A two-seater MIG-21 plane crashed during a military drill on Tuesday in an uninhabited forest area of Slatina in northeastern Croatia but both pilots were rescued, the Croatian Defence Ministry said.

The pilots successfully ejected from the plane and landed safely, the ministry said, adding that they were in a stable condition, had no life-threatening injuries and would be examined in hospital. Two army helicopters, military police and drones were deployed to search for the pilots, assisted by civil protection officers and firefighters.

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic told reporters that the crash was probably caused by a technical problem. It was the third crash of a military aircraft in Croatia since 2020, when four pilots were killed in two separate accidents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

 Israel
2
Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

 India
3
This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

 United States
4
Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of police force, BJP trashes charge

Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of p...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022