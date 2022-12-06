Left Menu

Chandrababu Naidu meets NITI Ayog CEO

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2022 21:43 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 21:43 IST
Chandrababu Naidu meets NITI Ayog CEO
Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday met NITI Ayog CEO Parameswaran Iyer and both discussed various issues, particularly on digital knowledge The two discussed formulating a strategy to focus on digital knowledge and preparing a vision document to take India forward, Naidu's office said in a statement.

Naidu was accompanied by TDP leader and MP Ram Mohan Naidu and others.

