Chandrababu Naidu meets NITI Ayog CEO
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2022 21:43 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 21:43 IST
Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday met NITI Ayog CEO Parameswaran Iyer and both discussed various issues, particularly on digital knowledge The two discussed formulating a strategy to focus on digital knowledge and preparing a vision document to take India forward, Naidu's office said in a statement.
Naidu was accompanied by TDP leader and MP Ram Mohan Naidu and others.
