Chandrababu Naidu meets NITI Ayog CEO

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday met NITI Ayog CEO Parameswaran Iyer and both discussed various issues, particularly on digital knowledge The two discussed formulating a strategy to focus on digital knowledge and preparing a vision document to take India forward, Naidu's office said in a statement.

Naidu was accompanied by TDP leader and MP Ram Mohan Naidu and others.

