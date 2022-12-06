Punjab govt grants vigilance bureau prosecution sanction against ex-minister Dharamsot in corruption case

The Punjab government on Tuesday granted sanction to the state vigilance bureau to prosecute former minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot in a corruption case, an official statement said.

Dharamsot, who was the forest minister in the Amarinder Singh-led government, was arrested by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau in June for allegedly taking kickbacks to issue permits for cutting trees, transfer officials, make purchases and issue no-objection certificates in the department.

The vigilance bureau got the sanction from the administration department of the state government to prosecute Dharamsot in a competent court, according to the statement.

Dharamsot, contractors and some officials of the Forest Department have been booked under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code in connection with the alleged scam.

According to Section 19 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, there is a need to take prior sanction to prosecute a public servant on corruption charges.

A few days ago, the state government had granted sanction to the vigilance bureau to prosecute former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu in the alleged multi-crore foodgrain transportation tender scam.

