Left Menu

Punjab govt grants vigilance bureau prosecution sanction against ex-minister Dharamsot in corruption case

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-12-2022 22:06 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 22:06 IST
Punjab govt grants vigilance bureau prosecution sanction against ex-minister Dharamsot in corruption case
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab government on Tuesday granted sanction to the state vigilance bureau to prosecute former minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot in a corruption case, an official statement said.

Dharamsot, who was the forest minister in the Amarinder Singh-led government, was arrested by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau in June for allegedly taking kickbacks to issue permits for cutting trees, transfer officials, make purchases and issue no-objection certificates in the department.

The vigilance bureau got the sanction from the administration department of the state government to prosecute Dharamsot in a competent court, according to the statement.

Dharamsot, contractors and some officials of the Forest Department have been booked under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code in connection with the alleged scam.

According to Section 19 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, there is a need to take prior sanction to prosecute a public servant on corruption charges.

A few days ago, the state government had granted sanction to the vigilance bureau to prosecute former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu in the alleged multi-crore foodgrain transportation tender scam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

 Israel
2
Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

 India
3
This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts return to earth after 'successful' six-month mission; Prehistoric 'wonderfully weird beast' Whatcheeria grew big quickly and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts return to earth after 'successful' ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022