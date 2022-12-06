Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Al Jazeera files suit at International Criminal Court over journalist's killing

The ICC must identify the individuals who were directly involved Abu Akleh's killing, Al Jazeera lawyer Rodney Dixon KC told a news conference in The Hague on Tuesday. "The rulings of the International Criminal Court stipulate that those responsible be investigated and held accountable.

Updated: 06-12-2022 23:10 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 23:10 IST


Al Jazeera on Tuesday said it has submitted to the International Criminal Court the case of the killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was shot during an Israeli raid in the West Bank in May.

The submission followed an investigation by the television news network's legal team, Al Jazeera said on Twitter.

"The rulings of the International Criminal Court stipulate that those responsible be investigated and held accountable. Otherwise, they bear the same responsibility as if they were the ones who opened fire," Dixon said. The circumstances of Abu Akleh's killing are disputed.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said on Tuesday that no one would question Israeli soldiers. "No one will interrogate IDF soldiers and no one will preach to us about morals of combat, certainly not the Al Jazeera network," Lapid said.

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

