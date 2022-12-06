Protests temporarily called off at Adani's south India port
Construction by the Adani Group at the port had been halted because of objections from a mostly Christian fishing community which said the port was causing erosion that undermined their livelihoods. The fishing community will leave their protest shelter and the decision was taken after a discussion with the state government, protest leader Fredy Solomon told Reuters.
The fishing community will leave their protest shelter and the decision was taken after a discussion with the state government, protest leader Fredy Solomon told Reuters. Adani Group did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
