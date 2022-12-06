Left Menu

Protests temporarily called off at Adani's south India port

Construction by the Adani Group at the port had been halted because of objections from a mostly Christian fishing community which said the port was causing erosion that undermined their livelihoods. The fishing community will leave their protest shelter and the decision was taken after a discussion with the state government, protest leader Fredy Solomon told Reuters.

Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2022 23:14 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 23:14 IST
Protests temporarily called off at Adani's south India port

Protests were temporarily called off at Adani's Vizhinjam seaport in the southern Indian state of Kerala after more than four months of agitation, a protest leader told Reuters late on Tuesday. Construction by the Adani Group at the port had been halted because of objections from a mostly Christian fishing community which said the port was causing erosion that undermined their livelihoods.

The fishing community will leave their protest shelter and the decision was taken after a discussion with the state government, protest leader Fredy Solomon told Reuters. Adani Group did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Activists protest in Tokyo to silently highlight sufferings of China's Uyghurs

Activists protest in Tokyo to silently highlight sufferings of China's Uyghu...

 China
2
Nike officially terminates partnership with Kyrie Irving

Nike officially terminates partnership with Kyrie Irving

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Japanese billionaire to make ‘big announcement’ on space after Musk meeting and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
4
The Embassy of Italy is organizing the 7th edition of World Week of Italian Cuisine in India

The Embassy of Italy is organizing the 7th edition of World Week of Italian ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022