UK government launches consultation on approval for onshore wind farms

Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2022 23:44 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 23:44 IST
The British government on Tuesday said it was launching a consultation to see how local support for building onshore wind farms could be demonstrated, after it came under pressure from lawmakers in the ruling party to make approval easier.

The government said the consultation would be launched by Christmas and conclude by the end of April next year.

