McConnell says short-term U.S. government funding measure likely
Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2022 00:49 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 00:49 IST
U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday it is increasingly likely that Congress will need to pass a short-term continuing resolution to fund the government into early next year.
"We're running out of time, and that may end up being the only option left that we could agree to pursue," McConnell told reporters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement