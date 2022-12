BRIEF-RBNZ Seeks Feedback On Potential Need For Regulation Of New Money Forms

Reserve Bank of New Zealand:

* SEEKING FEEDBACK ON PROPOSED APPROACH TO OPPORTUNITIES & CHALLENGES FROM NEW FORMS OF PRIVATE MONEY SUCH AS CRYPTOASSETS, INCLUDING STABLECOINS

* WE MAY NEED TO ADDRESS PRIVATE FORMS OF MONEY THAT DON'T APPROPRIATELY SAFEGUARD INTERESTS OF USERS, OR WHICH MISUSE MARKET DOMINANCE Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)