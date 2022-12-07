Indonesia investigating explosion at Bandung police station -media
Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2022 07:54 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 07:54 IST
Indonesian authorities are investigating an explosion heard on Wednesday at a police station in the capital of West Java province, media reported.
Police were checking the source of the explosion in the city of Bandung, a police official told Metro TV.
