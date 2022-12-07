Indonesia police say suspect Bandung blast a terrorist attack
The deputy head of Indonesia's anti-terrorism agency said on Wednesday he suspected that a blast at a police station in West Java was carried out by a terrorist group
Ibu Suhendra told MetroTV that the attack was similar to previous ones carried out by the Islamic State-inspired Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD).
