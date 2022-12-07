Left Menu

Man kills mother in Palghar; arrested

A man allegedly killed his 50-year-old mother after a dispute in Maharashtras Palghar district, police said on Wednesday. Based on a complaint by the deceased womans husband, the police arrested the accused and registered a case against him under relevant provisions, the official said.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 07-12-2022 09:20 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 09:20 IST
A man allegedly killed his 50-year-old mother after a dispute in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday evening in Vikramgad area and the 30-year-old accused was arrested on Wednesday, they said.

The accused had a dispute with his father over the construction of their house under a government scheme.

On Tuesday, the accused beat up his father over the issue. When his mother intervened to save her husband, the accused allegedly attacked her with a roof tile and killed her, police spokesperson Sachin Navadkar said.

Their neighbours alerted local police who rushed to the spot and sent the body to a government hospital for post-mortem, he said. Based on a complaint by the deceased woman's husband, the police arrested the accused and registered a case against him under relevant provisions, the official said.

