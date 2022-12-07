Left Menu

UP govt transfers six IPS officers

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 07-12-2022 12:52 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 12:52 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday transferred six IPS officers including police chiefs of Pilibhit and Chitrakoot, officials said here.

Pilibhit SP Dinesh Kumar P has been replaced by Chitrakoot SP Atul Sharma while Kumar was sent to Ghaziabad as Additional Commissioner of Police (ASP), they said.

DIG, Fire Service, Akash Kulhari has been sent to Prayagraj as ACP while DIG Jugal Kishore has been sent in his place in Fire Services.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ghaziabad, Vrinda Shukla has been made SP Chitrakoot while AP Singh posted in the traffic directorate has been sent as SP, Railways Prayagraj.

