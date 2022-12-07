Panchayat member found dead in forest in UP's Sultanpur

Left Menu

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 07-12-2022 13:18 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 13:16 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 53-year-old panchayat member was found dead in Majre Mahuli village of Baldirai area here, police said on Wednesday. Suman, a kshetra panchayat member, had gone to her field on Tuesday but did not return. Her family members began a search for her and found her body in the forest area, they said. Superintendent of Police Somen Barma said that an FIR in the matter has been lodged against unidentified persons and a probe is on in the matter. No arrests have so far been made in this connection.

