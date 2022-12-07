Left Menu

Smog and poor air quality in Lahore force schools to close three days a week

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 07-12-2022 15:14 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 15:05 IST
Smog and poor air quality in Lahore force schools to close three days a week
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's Punjab government on Wednesday announced the closure of schools for three days a week following a court order, amidst the worst smog and air quality enveloping the provincial capital.

Since winter set in, the air quality in Lahore city has deteriorated substantially.

The Punjab government has ordered the closure of schools for three days a week on the orders of the Lahore High Court.

"In compliance with the directions of Lahore High Court it is notified that owing to prevailing smog conditions, all public & private schools in district Lahore shall remain closed every Friday & Saturday, in addition to the weekly holiday on Sunday till further orders," reads the notification of the Punjab education department.

On Tuesday Lahore High Court Justice Shahid Karim directed the government to notify the closure of schools in Lahore for at least three days a week keeping in view the worst air quality situation.

The court said the government has failed to control smog and directed the Environment Protection Agency to make rules to enhance punishment on the brick kilns and industries for violating the laws and policies. ''Smog has been causing health complications among the citizens, especially children, and senior citizens,'' the judge observed.

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has termed the smog a "calamity" and directed the authorities to adopt an effective plan to reduce the smog. He also asked them to take action against those who set fire to crop residues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

 Ukraine
2
Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

 India
3
3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

 India
4
Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands - geophysics agency

Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands - geophysics agen...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022