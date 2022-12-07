AAP dislodges BJP in MCD by winning 134 wards
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2022 15:40 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 15:35 IST
- Country:
- India
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) poll results for all 250 wards were declared on Wednesday with the AAP gaining majority by winning 134 while the BJP bagged 104.
The Congress managed to win just nine wards. The MCD has 250 wards and the simple majority mark is 126.
The BJP, which exit polls predicted would suffer a massive defeat, put up a spirited fight, winning 104 wards.
Three Independent candidates, including Shakeela Begum from Seelampur in northeast Delhi, have also won.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- The Municipal Corporation of Delhi
- Seelampur
- Congress
- Shakeela Begum
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi air quality improves to 'Poor' category with overall AQI at 286
VP Dhankhar reaches Delhi after representing India in FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
SC notice to Centre, Delhi government on Sukesh Chandrashekhar's plea to shift him from Mandoli jail
Woman with gender dyphoria clinically transforms into man after gender surgery at Delhi hospital
Delhi: 4 held for beating pregnant dog to death