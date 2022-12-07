Left Menu

AAP dislodges BJP in MCD by winning 134 wards

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) poll results for all 250 wards were declared on Wednesday with the AAP gaining majority by winning 134 while the BJP bagged 104.

The Congress managed to win just nine wards. The MCD has 250 wards and the simple majority mark is 126.

The BJP, which exit polls predicted would suffer a massive defeat, put up a spirited fight, winning 104 wards.

Three Independent candidates, including Shakeela Begum from Seelampur in northeast Delhi, have also won.

