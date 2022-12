BRIEF-EU's von der Leyen confident bloc will agree on gas price cap by year-end

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at event in Milan: * CONFIDENT EU WILL AGREE ON GAS PRICE CAP BY YEAR-END

* EU WILL ADD 50 GW OF RENEWABLE ENERGY CAPACITY THIS YEAR * EU IN TALKS WITH BIDEN ADMINISTRATION TO TACKLE POTENTIAL DISTORSIVE EFFECTS OF US INFLATION REDUCTION ACT

* EU, US COULD COOPERATE ON CUTTING DEPENDENCE FROM CHINA ON COMMODITIES SUPPLY * EU, US COULD JOIN FORCES TO SOURCE COMMODITIES

