Left Menu

Maha: Six held for robbing passengers of Mumbai-bound train at knifepoint, two minors detained

Police have arrested six persons and detained two minors for allegedly robbing passengers of an express train at knife-point between Kasara and Kalyan railway stations in Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday.The incident occurred on Tuesday around 5 am in Mumbai-bound Devgiri Express train, he said.When the train left the Kasara railway station for Mumbai in Nashik district, some men entered two bogies and looted passengers at knifepoint.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 07-12-2022 19:09 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 17:53 IST
Maha: Six held for robbing passengers of Mumbai-bound train at knifepoint, two minors detained
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police have arrested six persons and detained two minors for allegedly robbing passengers of an express train at knife-point between Kasara and Kalyan railway stations in Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday around 5 am in Mumbai-bound Devgiri Express train, he said.

''When the train left the Kasara railway station for Mumbai in Nashik district, some men entered two bogies and looted passengers at knifepoint. This drama went on for about one-and-a-half hours, during which some fellow passengers alerted the railway police control room,'' senior inspector of Government Railway Police (GRP) in Kalyan, Mukesh Dhage, said. Acting on the tip-off, the police nabbed some of the accused as soon as the train pulled into the Kalyan railway station in Thane district, he said, adding that others were arrested between Thane and Dadar railway stations.

The robbed passengers were on their way from Nanded to Mumbai to visit Chaityabhoomi at Dadar to pay their tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his death anniversary, the official said. The six accused hail from Aurangabad and are aged between 19 and 26, he said. ''Two minors were detained in connection with the incident,'' Dhage said.

A case was registered against them under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including armed robbery, he said.

The arrested accused were produced before a local court, which remanded them into police custody for five days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Bezos' space company teams with Lockheed, Boeing for NASA moon lander pitch

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
3
Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to make COVID-19 vaccine shots in Canada and more

Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to ma...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022