Left Menu

Techie dies at his friend's house in Indore; drug overdose suspected

The substance can be confirmed after postmortem report and also whether it was a case of drug overdose or not, she said, adding the deceased had left his familys house and was staying with his friend in Gurushankar Nagar area.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 07-12-2022 19:09 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 17:55 IST
Techie dies at his friend's house in Indore; drug overdose suspected
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 26-year-old software engineer was found dead in the house of his friend in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday under mysterious circumstances, police said. Police are suspecting drug overdose as the cause behind the death but are investigating all possible angles, an official said.

Police officer Alka Monia said the deceased software engineer was working from home in Indore for a Gujarat-based company.

Police found an injection syringe next to the body of the deceased.

''The friend of the deceased told the police that the latter jabbed himself claiming he cannot sleep without it (the substance),'' Monia said.

The substance used in injection is not identified yet. ''The substance can be confirmed after postmortem report and also whether it was a case of drug overdose or not,'' she said, adding the deceased had left his family's house and was staying with his friend in Gurushankar Nagar area. Police are investigating various angles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

 Ukraine
2
Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

 India
3
3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

 India
4
Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands - geophysics agency

Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands - geophysics agen...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022