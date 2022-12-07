Encounter breaks out between militants and security forces in J-K’s Shopian
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 07-12-2022 18:45 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 18:45 IST
- Country:
- India
An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Watho area of Shopian following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.
He said during the operation, the hiding militants opened fire at the security forces, ensuing a gunbattle between the two sides.
There were no reports of any casualty so far, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pakistani intruder shot dead, another arrested in separate incidents along International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, says BSF.
Pakistani intruder shot dead along international border in Jammu
Infiltration bids foiled along IB in Jammu, intruder killed
Incidents of drone-dropping from Pak largely down in Jammu: BSF
Govt focusing on development to boost tourism in Jammu