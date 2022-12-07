U.S. adds 24 companies, entities to export control list

The U.S. Commerce Department said Wednesday it is adding 24 companies and other entities to an export control list for support of Russia’s military defense industrial base and or Pakistan's unsafeguarded nuclear activities.

The entities are in Latvia, Pakistan, Russia, Singapore and Switzerland. The department cited concerns to U.S. national security and foreign policy concerns.

