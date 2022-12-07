U.S. adds 24 companies, entities to export control list
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-12-2022 19:46 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 19:46 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Commerce Department said Wednesday it is adding 24 companies and other entities to an export control list for support of Russia’s military defense industrial base and or Pakistan's unsafeguarded nuclear activities.
The entities are in Latvia, Pakistan, Russia, Singapore and Switzerland. The department cited concerns to U.S. national security and foreign policy concerns.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Singapore
- Switzerland
- Russia
- Pakistan
- U.S.
- The U.S. Commerce Department
- Latvia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
"Dosti se zyada kuch bhi nahi hota," says Alipov on resumption of festival of Russian culture in India
Pakistani intruder shot dead, another arrested in separate incidents along International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, says BSF.
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Kyiv grapples with power outages as winter sets in
Pakistani intruder shot dead along international border in Jammu
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Kyiv grapples with power outages as winter sets in