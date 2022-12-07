Russia's Putin says military campaign in Ukraine could be 'long process'
Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2022 20:09 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 20:09 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that what he calls Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine could be a "long process". Putin was speaking via video link to a meeting of his Human Rights Council, where he also railed against the West and denied rumours that Moscow was planning a second round of mobilisation for the conflict.
