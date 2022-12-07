Canada, Netherlands to intervene in genocide case against Russia at ICJ

Canada and the Netherlands have filed a joint declaration of intervention in Ukraine's genocide case against Russia at International Court Of Justice (ICJ), the countries said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

"Canada and the Netherlands avail themselves of the right to intervene in this case ... in order to place their interpretation of the relevant provisions of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (Genocide Convention) before the court," the countries said in the statement.

