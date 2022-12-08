Left Menu

Ukraine ex-lawmaker, alleged Russian agent, faces US charges

A former Ukrainian lawmaker who U.S. authorities say acted as a Russian agent for over a decade and tried to influence the 2020 presidential election through meetings with Rudy Giuliani has been criminally charged in New York in connection with purchases of luxury Beverly Hills real estate.The charges against Andrii Derkach, 55, of Dnipropetrovsk, Ukraine, were announced Wednesday in Brooklyn by U.S. Attorney Breon Peace.Derkach has been characterized by the U.S. government as an active Russian agent for over a decade.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 08-12-2022 08:29 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 08:29 IST
Ukraine ex-lawmaker, alleged Russian agent, faces US charges

A former Ukrainian lawmaker who U.S. authorities say acted as a Russian agent for over a decade and tried to influence the 2020 presidential election through meetings with Rudy Giuliani has been criminally charged in New York in connection with purchases of luxury Beverly Hills real estate.

The charges against Andrii Derkach, 55, of Dnipropetrovsk, Ukraine, were announced Wednesday in Brooklyn by U.S. Attorney Breon Peace.

Derkach has been characterized by the U.S. government as an “active Russian agent” for over a decade. Authorities say he met multiple times during the 2020 race with Giuliani, a close Trump ally, and released heavily edited recordings of Democrat Joe Biden in an effort to disparage him. Prosecutors also say Derkach sought to fund a lavish lifestyle for himself and his family through the purchase of two Beverly Hills condominiums even as he hid his interests in the transactions from banks.

The indictment includes charges of conspiring to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, bank fraud conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy and money laundering.

“The conduct of this Kremlin asset, who was sanctioned for trying to poison our democracy, has shown he is ready, willing, and capable of exploiting banking system in order to advance his illicit goals,'' Peace said in a statement.

Michael J. Driscoll, head of the FBI's New York office, noted that Derkach was sanctioned in September 2020 by the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control for trying to influence the 2020 election on behalf of Russian Intelligence Services through a “covert influence campaign.” “While participating in a scripted Russian disinformation campaign seeking to undermine U.S. institutions, Derkach simultaneously conspired to fraudulently benefit from a Western lifestyle for himself and his family in the United States,” Driscoll said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Adams, head of a task force pursuing criminal wrongdoing by Russian oligarchs, labeled Derkach's pursuit of U.S. real estate “particularly egregious hypocrisy.” “Attempting to enjoy the safety, security, and freedoms of an open society, while secretly working to undermine that very society, is a hypocrisy that runs through every sanctions charge announced by the Task Force,'' he said.

Derkach, a fugitive whose whereabouts are unknown, could face up to 30 years in prison if convicted of conspiring to violate sanctions and other conspiracy and money laundering charges.

Derkach served for about a decade in Ukraine's Parliament as a member of a pro-Russian political party that was in power from 2010 to 2014.

According to the indictment, Derkach and a co-conspirator began in 2013 to pursue the purchase of the two condominiums.

As part of Wednesday's legal actions, prosecutors filed a civil forfeiture action to seize the condos and money that remains in U.S. brokerage and bank accounts controlled by Derkach.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Prehistoric 'wonderfully weird beast' Whatcheeria grew big quickly and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vaccination; French drug agency says under investigation over thyroid drug and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022