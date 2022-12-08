Musk's bankers mulling giving him new margin loans backed by Tesla stock- Bloomberg reporter tweet
Elon Musk's bankers were considering providing the billionaire with new margin loans backed by Tesla Inc stock to replace some of the high interest debt on his Twitter deal, a Bloomberg reporter said in a tweet on Wednesday.
Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
