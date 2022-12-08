Left Menu

Maha: Labour contractor injured in firing dies

A 33-year-old labour contractor shot at allegedly by a motorcycle-borne person has died of his injuries in Maharashtras Thane district, police said on Thursday.Rivalry over providing labour contracts is suspected to be the motive behind the killing, they said.The contractor, Ganesh Kokate, was going in his car on Wednesday evening when the assailant fired at him from point blank range near Kasheli village on Thane-Bhiwandi road, police said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 08-12-2022 09:55 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 09:49 IST
Maha: Labour contractor injured in firing dies
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 33-year-old labour contractor shot at allegedly by a motorcycle-borne person has died of his injuries in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday.

Rivalry over providing labour contracts is suspected to be the motive behind the killing, they said.

The contractor, Ganesh Kokate, was going in his car on Wednesday evening when the assailant fired at him from point blank range near Kasheli village on Thane-Bhiwandi road, police said. Local police and his relatives rushed him to a private hospital where he was later declared dead, Narpoli police station's senior inspector Madan Ballal said.

The assailant, who fled from the spot, has been identified and efforts are on to nab him, he said.

Kokate, a labour contractor, had a number of criminal cases registered against him, police said. On September 18 this year, Kokate survived an attempt on his life when four to five persons fired at him when he was travelling in his car. He had escaped unhurt at that time. The police had registered a case and arrested two persons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Prehistoric 'wonderfully weird beast' Whatcheeria grew big quickly and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vaccination; French drug agency says under investigation over thyroid drug and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022