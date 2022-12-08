Left Menu

Highly decomposed body of woman stuffed in suitcase recovered from drain in West Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2022 13:31 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 13:22 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A highly decomposed body of an unidentified woman was recovered from a suitcase which was lying in a drain in West Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area, police said on Thursday.

There were no visible injury marks on the body, which was disfigured beyond recognition, they said.

The suitcase was spotted by a passerby on Wednesday after he sensed a foul smell emanating from it and informed the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said the victim's identity is yet to be established but said it appeared to be a body of a young woman.

The body has been kept in a mortuary. Post-mortem will be carried out after the victim's identity is ascertained, he said.

Bansal said samples of the body and the suitcase were sent for forensic examination and that police were examining CCTV footage from the area.

''There were no visible injuries, but we will be able to find out the kind of injuries she suffered after post-mortem,'' the officer said.

A case has been registered under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code.

