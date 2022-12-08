Google must remove data from search results if user proves it is wrong, EU top court says

Alphabet unit Google must remove data from online search results if users can prove that such information is manifestly inaccurate, Europe's top court said on Thursday.

"The operator of a search engine must dereference information found in the referenced content where the person requesting dereferencing proves that such information is manifestly inaccurate," the Court of Justice of the European Union said.

The case is C-460/20 Google (Déréférencement d'un contenu prétendument inexact).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)