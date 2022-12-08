Left Menu

Mehbooba vacates govt accommodation in Anantnag district

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 08-12-2022 14:24 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 14:22 IST
Mehbooba vacates govt accommodation in Anantnag district
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday vacated the government accommodation provided to her in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, more than a week after the local authorities had asked her to move out.

Mufti, who was one of the eight former legislators to have been issued a notice, took her belongings from the bungalow in the morning, officials said.

The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and MP from South Kashmir also cleared her rent dues before vacating the premises, they said.

According to officials, she has shifted to her sister's house. However, security agencies have termed the location of the residence unsafe in view of her political stature.

Earlier, Mufti had vacated her high-security official bungalow in Gupkar area here after getting a notice from the authorities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Prehistoric 'wonderfully weird beast' Whatcheeria grew big quickly and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vaccination; French drug agency says under investigation over thyroid drug and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022