HP minister Suresh Bhardwaj loses from Kasumpti

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 08-12-2022 15:02 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 15:02 IST
HP minister Suresh Bhardwaj loses from Kasumpti
Himachal Pradesh minister Suresh Bhardwaj lost from the Kasumpti seat on Thursday, defeated by sitting Congress MLA Anirudh Singh.

The victory margin for Anirudh Singh was 8,655 votes.

Bhardwaj was shifted to Kasumpti from Shimla (Urban) constituency. Bhardwaj represented the Shimla (Urban) constituency in the outgoing assembly. SUN BPL TIR TIR

