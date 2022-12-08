Croatia to become part of EU's Schengen area from 2023
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 08-12-2022 19:11 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 19:11 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
EU members on Thursday confirmed the admission of Croatia to the bloc's passport-free Schengen area, Croatian EU representatives said.
"Last step completed! Council decision adopted - It is now formally confirmed that Croatia joins Schengen area as of 1 January 2023," the permanent representation of Croatia to the EU said in a tweet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement