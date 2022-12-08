Left Menu

U.N. sanctions regime for Haiti expected by Jan. 2023 -coordinator

Updated: 08-12-2022
The United Nations is establishing a sanction regime in response to the gang violence and humanitarian crisis in Haiti which should be working by January 2023, the U.N. resident coordinator for the embattled Caribbean island nation said on Thursday.

Speaking at a news briefing, Ulrika Richardson added that the U.N. Security Council is still discussing a possible "international intervention" in Haiti, two months after U.N. chief Antonio Guterres proposed several countries send in a "rapid action strike force".

