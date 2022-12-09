Russia's Bout feels terrible, wants his drawings back - TASS
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 09-12-2022 12:22 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 12:21 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout feels terrible after the long prisoner swap journey and his family expects that the United States will hand over his documents and drawings to the Russian embassy, TASS reported, citing his wife.
She said that Bout was "exhausted" and hadn't slept for three days.
His family said it expected the United States would hand over his documents and drawings to the Russian embassy as soon as possible.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Viktor Bout
- Bout
- Russian
- United States
- TASS
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Soccer-Barcelona concerned about Uruguayan Araujo's World Cup fitness
Owaisi uses a joke about people not getting married due to lack of jobs to hit out at PM Modi
RTI portal to help people access information about SC operationalized
About Rs 400 cr tax deposited by filing updated ITRs so far
RTI portal to help people access information about SC operationalized