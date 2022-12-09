Russia's Bout feels terrible, wants his drawings back - TASS

Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout feels terrible after the long prisoner swap journey and his family expects that the United States will hand over his documents and drawings to the Russian embassy, TASS reported, citing his wife.

She said that Bout was "exhausted" and hadn't slept for three days.

His family said it expected the United States would hand over his documents and drawings to the Russian embassy as soon as possible.

