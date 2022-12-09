Left Menu

Maha: Two women rescued from flesh trade; man held, two others booked

Police conducted a raid at a farmhouse in Vasai taluka of Maharashtras Palghar district and rescued two women from flesh trade, an official said on Friday. Two women were rescued from the premises and an agent was arrested, the police said in a release.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 09-12-2022 12:28 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 12:27 IST
Maha: Two women rescued from flesh trade; man held, two others booked
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police conducted a raid at a farmhouse in Vasai taluka of Maharashtra's Palghar district and rescued two women from flesh trade, an official said on Friday. The police arrested a man, who acted as an agent in the sex racket, and registered a case against two others in this connection, he said. Officials of the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police commissionerate conducted the operation on Wednesday. ''Acting on a tip-off, the farmhouse at Kalamb, located within the limits of Arnala police station, was raided. Two women were rescued from the premises and an agent was arrested,'' the police said in a release. An offence was registered against the owner of the farmhouse along with its operator, they said.

The case against them was registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Bezos' space company teams with Lockheed, Boeing for NASA moon lander pitch

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
3
Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to make COVID-19 vaccine shots in Canada and more

Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to ma...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022