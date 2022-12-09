Maha: Two women rescued from flesh trade; man held, two others booked

Police conducted a raid at a farmhouse in Vasai taluka of Maharashtra's Palghar district and rescued two women from flesh trade, an official said on Friday. The police arrested a man, who acted as an agent in the sex racket, and registered a case against two others in this connection, he said. Officials of the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police commissionerate conducted the operation on Wednesday. ''Acting on a tip-off, the farmhouse at Kalamb, located within the limits of Arnala police station, was raided. Two women were rescued from the premises and an agent was arrested,'' the police said in a release. An offence was registered against the owner of the farmhouse along with its operator, they said.

The case against them was registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)