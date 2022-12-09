Mortar shells defused in J-K's Samba, Poonch
Security forces detected and defused two live mortar shells in Jammu and Kashmir's border districts Samba and Poonch, officials said on Friday.
Locals informed police about an unexploded mortar shell lying in Chak Faqira village in Samba. The security forces safely defused the shell on Thursday evening, they said.
In another incident, a mortar shell found in the forward area along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch's Mendhar sector was defused by the security forces, the police said.
