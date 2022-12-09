Left Menu

Sikkim chief secretary holds meeting with officials on G20 events

Sikkim Chief Secretary V.B. Pathak on Friday chaired a meeting with officials to discuss preparations for G-20 events scheduled to be held in the state in March next year.

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 09-12-2022 14:45 IST
  • India

Sikkim Chief Secretary V.B. Pathak on Friday chaired a meeting with officials to discuss preparations for G-20 events scheduled to be held in the state in March next year. Pathak urged all the departments to ensure the timely completion of all the preparatory works for hosting the prestigious events in Sikkim.

India officially assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 and is expected to host over 200 preparatory meetings across the country beginning this month.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Thursday said the Himalayan state has been assigned to host two events of the G-20.

''Sikkim and Assam have been asked to host two events each of the G20 summit to be held in India next year,'' Tamang said at a function in West Sikkim.

The meeting chaired by the chief secretary was attended by heads of departments, the District Collectors and Superintendents of Police of Gangtok and Pakyong, the Information and Public Relations Department said in a press release. G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing economies. It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union.

