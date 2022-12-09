Left Menu

Rajasthan: Man shoots self dead after girlfriend marries someone else

A 17-year-old youth allegedly shot himself dead in Rajasthans Bhilwara district after his girlfriend got married to another man, police said Friday.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-12-2022 15:29 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 15:24 IST
Rajasthan: Man shoots self dead after girlfriend marries someone else
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 17-year-old youth allegedly shot himself dead in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district after his girlfriend got married to another man, police said Friday. The incident happened on Thursday night inside the premises of Mahatma Gandhi Hospital which was captured on CCTV cameras, they said. Some passersby took the boy, identified as Yash Vyas, inside the hospital, Circle Officer (Bhilwara city) Narendra Dayma said. He was later referred to Udaipur for treatment where he succumbed to the injuries on Friday morning, he said. According to the police, Vyas and the girl studied in the same school.

Before taking the step, the youth shared a status on his social media account about being upset with his girlfriend's marriage, they said.

The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

