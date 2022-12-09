Narcotics worth Rs 1.5 crore seized in UP's Bahraich, 2 arrested

Police have seized narcotics substances worth Rs 1.5 crore on the India-Nepal border here and arrested two people, an official said on Friday.

Superintendent of Police Prashant Verma said on Thursday night, around 2.5 kg charas worth Rs 25 lakh was recovered from one Riyaz in Basantpur village under Khairghat police station area. Apart from this, Rs 5,600 and 5,400 Nepalese rupees were also recovered from him, he said.

A case under the Uttar Pradesh Control of Goondas Act and The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act is already registered against Riyaz, police said.

On Thursday night, Naseem Raini, a resident of Barabanki district, was arrested from Gullabeer railway crossing and 201 gram smack worth Rs 1.25 crore was recovered from his possession, the SP said.

