Germany condemns Iranian execution over anti-government protests

Germany on Friday condemned Iran's execution of a man over recent anti-government unrest, called on Tehran to immediately end its violence against protesters and confirmed it had summoned the Iranian ambassador in Berlin.

"The German government strongly condemns the Iranian regime's death sentence and execution of a demonstrator in connection with the demonstrations in Iran," a government spokesperson told a news conference in Berlin.

