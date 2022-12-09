Maha: Woman, minor apprehended for stealing valuables worth lakhs from house in Palghar
- Country:
- India
The police have apprehended a woman and a minor for allegedly breaking into a house and stealing valuables worth more than Rs 9 lakh in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Friday.
The theft had taken place in a house in Evershine City between November 7 and 23, in which Rs 8.36 lakh cash and jewellery worth Rs 1 lakh were stolen, senior inspector Chandrakant Sarode of Achole police station said.
Based on CCTV footage and intelligence inputs, the police arrested the woman and detained her minor accomplice, he said.
The duo had bought an iPhone, KTV motorcycle, furniture and electronic using the stolen money, the official said.
The police have recovered Rs 4.30 lakh cash and the goods totally valued at Rs 7.3 lakh from the accused, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Evershine City
- Achole
- iPhone
- Chandrakant Sarode
- Maharashtra
- CCTV
ALSO READ
Protesting workers beaten at Chinese iPhone factory
Foxconn apologises for pay-related error at China iPhone plant after worker unrest
China orders Covid lockdown in Zhengzhou city after iPhone factory protests
Foxconn unrest risks iPhone shipments, weighs on Apple shares
Foxconn's woes to take bigger toll on giant China iPhone plant as more workers leave -source