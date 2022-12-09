Left Menu

EU parliament aides, Gulf state probed over suspected graft

A spokesperson for the European Parliament told Reuters it would not comment on a continuing judicial investigation, but would work together with local authorities if needed. About 600,000 euros ($633,300.00) in cash was recovered and computer equipment and mobile phones were seized, the prosecutor said.

Reuters | Updated: 09-12-2022 18:47 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 18:47 IST
EU parliament aides, Gulf state probed over suspected graft

Belgium launched an investigation on Friday examining possible corruption involving an unidentified Gulf state and assistants working in the European Parliament, the federal prosecutor said. The Belgian federal prosecutor said 16 houses were searched in Brussels on Friday as part of a major investigation into alleged offences of criminal organization, corruption and money laundering.

"For several months, investigators of the Federal Judicial Police have suspected a Gulf country to influence the economic and political decisions of the European Parliament, this is done so by paying large sums of money or offering large gifts to third parties with a significant political and/or strategic position within the European Parliament," the prosecutor said in an emailed statement. A spokesperson for the European Parliament told Reuters it would not comment on a continuing judicial investigation, but would work together with local authorities if needed.

About 600,000 euros ($633,300.00) in cash was recovered and computer equipment and mobile phones were seized, the prosecutor said. Four people, born in 1955, 1969, 1971 and 1987, were arrested for questioning, including a former EU lawmaker, and may be brought before the investigating judge, the prosecutor said. ($1 = 0.9474 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Bezos' space company teams with Lockheed, Boeing for NASA moon lander pitch

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
3
Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to make COVID-19 vaccine shots in Canada and more

Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to ma...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022