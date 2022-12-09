Left Menu

UP: Man awarded death sentence for raping, killing 7-yr-old girl

A court here on Friday awarded death sentence to a person for raping and killing a seven-year-old girl in 2020.Additional Sessions Judge Niharika Chauhan also imposed a fine of Rs 3.25 lakh on the convict Shivam 24 and directed that the entire amount be given to the father of the deceased, additional government counsel Dinesh Agrahari said. The father had complained to the police that his daughter had gone missing from near the house on November 7, 2020.

PTI | Sonbhadra | Updated: 09-12-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 20:00 IST
UP: Man awarded death sentence for raping, killing 7-yr-old girl
  • Country:
  • India

A court here on Friday awarded death sentence to a person for raping and killing a seven-year-old girl in 2020.

Additional Sessions Judge Niharika Chauhan also imposed a fine of Rs 3.25 lakh on the convict Shivam (24) and directed that the entire amount be given to the father of the deceased, additional government counsel Dinesh Agrahari said. The father had complained to the police that his daughter had gone missing from near the house on November 7, 2020. He had alleged that the girl was seen playing with Shivam and suspected his hand in it.

Following investigation and interrogation of Shivam, the girl's body was recovered from near a drain.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Bezos' space company teams with Lockheed, Boeing for NASA moon lander pitch

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
3
Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to make COVID-19 vaccine shots in Canada and more

Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to ma...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022