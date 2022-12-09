TMC leader Kunal Ghosh unhurt after car hit by speeding bus
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-12-2022 20:34 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 20:34 IST
Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh had a close shave on Friday when his car was hit by a speeding bus near Sealdah area of Kolkata, police said.
Ghosh, who was heading to Haldia for a party meeting, was unhurt.
Ghosh's car was hit by one of the two buses that were racing near the Sealdah railway station area, a police officer said. ''One side mirror of his car was broken. We have noted the registration number of the buses,'' he said.
The TMC leader made a verbal complaint to the police.
