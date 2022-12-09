Left Menu

Orissa HC raps cop for not filing FIR in case involving hockey player

PTI | Cuttack | Updated: 09-12-2022 23:07 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 23:01 IST
Orissa HC raps cop for not filing FIR in case involving hockey player
Representative Image Image Credit: The scheme, notified on December 22 last year, is likely to be implemented in the state from January 25. It is billed to provide financial, livelihood, cultivation and insurance support to small, marginal and landless farmers. (Wikimedia)
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant ruling, the Orissa High Court has slammed a senior police officer for ''refusing to register an FIR'' in a death case, and directed him to undergo fresh training for one month at the Biju Patnaik Police Academy in Bhubaneswar.

The inspector-in-charge (IIC) of Infocity police station was also banned from any field posting for one year by the high court, which, in an order on December 6, stated that the inaction shown by him is highly deplorable.

The single bench of Justice SK Panigrah, in the order made available to the mediahouses on Thursday, also observed that institutional lethargy has crept into the system.

The case pertains to the murder of one Anand Toppo (33). Hockey player Birendra Lakra, a childhood friend of Toppo, is an accused in the case. According to Toppo's father, Lakra had on February 28 informed him over the phone that his son was found lying unconscious at his Bhubaneswar flat.

The hockey player also said that he was taking Toppo to the hospital.

Toppo's father Bandhana later alleged that he was told a day later, on reaching Bhubaneswar from Rourkela, his son has died by suicide.

Bandhana, in his plea, said there was no suicide note and Toppo's body bore injury marks.

Suspecting foul play, he claimed that Lakra had something to do with his son's death.

The father also said that the police, despite his repeated requests, refused to register an FIR in the case, prompting him to approach the high court in October.

He also claimed that attempts were being made to shield Lakra, who had once served as a deputy superintendent of police in Odisha.

Notably, the Infocity police station acknowledged Bandhana's written complaint, a month after he moved the court, and registered an FIR on November 24.

Maintaining that such inaction by the police is an attempt to protect the accused, the single bench, in its December 6 order, directed the deputy commissioner of police in Bhubaneswar to personally monitor the investigation, keeping all influences at bay.

Justice Panigrah also sought a final report in the case within three months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FAO, UNICEF and WFP urge to address food crisis in West and Central Africa

FAO, UNICEF and WFP urge to address food crisis in West and Central Africa

 Global
2
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 9

 Global
3
Google's new camera update for Pixel 7 Pro gives more control over macro mode

Google's new camera update for Pixel 7 Pro gives more control over macro mod...

 United States
4
Gujarat: BJP won 25 seats with big margins, CM Bhupendra Patel led the pack

Gujarat: BJP won 25 seats with big margins, CM Bhupendra Patel led the pack

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022