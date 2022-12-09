Two arrested for cheating jeweller

Mumbai Police has arrested two men from Madhya Pradesh for allegedly cheating a city-based jeweller of Rs 1.13 crore, an official said on Friday. The accused, who were untraceable for the last one year, were nabbed from Indore by a team of the Lokmanya Tilak Marg Police Station on Thursday, he said.

In April 2021 the two men, posing as businessmen, visited a jewellery shop in Zaveri Bazar area here and purchased jewellery worth Rs 1.13 crore. But they did not pay up immediately on some pretexts.

When they stopped responding to reminders, the jeweller approached the L T Marg police station here.

A First Information Report was registered under IPC sections 409 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.

Police traced the accused to Indore by keeping track of their mobile phone locations.

Stolen goods worth Rs 1.10 crore were seized from their possession and further probe was underway, the official said.

